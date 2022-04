As a Santa Clarita real estate agent you know the market can be hot, and the job can be an exciting one. But you probably also know that sometimes it can be stressful, too. Most of that stress comes from having a lot to handle in a short period of time. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed if you have a lot of deals going on at once. If you work with a real estate virtual assistant, though, you can delegate a lot of duties to them. The same is true with a property management virtual assistant if you’re dealing with rentals.

