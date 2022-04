The New York Rangers officially have two games left in the regular season and you can expect to see plenty of the extras in uniform. Thanks to last night’s 4-3 loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, the team does not have much to play for as they’re now locked into second place in the Metro. And while Chris Kreider is two goals off of trying Jaromir Jagr for most goals in a single season (54), his health for the playoffs is certainly paramount.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO