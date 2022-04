The next big step in TRON Lightcycle / Run’s race to the finish line is about to begin at the Magic Kingdom. Disney has filed permits with the state of Florida to fabricate and install set pieces for the upcoming attraction, which is currently under construction. Just earlier today, we reported that the white canopy had been fully installed over the outdoor portion of the ride, which has undergone vehicle test runs.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO