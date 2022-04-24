ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon beat PSG 3-2 in women's Champions League semi-final first leg

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8We4_0fInRHmd00
Soccer Football - Women’s Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - April 24, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Delphine Cascarino in action with Paris Saint-Germain's Sakina Karchaoui REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LYON, France, April 24 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais made the most of some woeful goalkeeping by Barbora Votikova to beat Paris St Germain 3-2 at home in a lively women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday.

Catarina Macario's double and a penalty by Wendie Renard, who became the first player to make 100 appearances in the competition, gave the seven-times champions a slight edge ahead of the return leg in Paris next Saturday.

PSG, who paid the full price for two Votikova blunders, scored through Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Paulina Dudek.

Votikova, however, partly made up for her mistakes with a decisive save to deny Ada Hegerberg six minutes into stoppage time.

PSG went ahead on six minutes when Katoto beat Christiane Endler at the near post after dribbling around a slow Renard.

Lyon, however, levelled through Renard, who slotted in a penalty after Melvine Malard was brought down by Votikova in the 23rd minute.

Hegerberg's soft first touch to collect a woeful goal kick by Votikova allowed her to set up Macario with a delightful through pass for Lyon's second goal in the 34th.

Votikova's nightmare continued after the break when she failed to control the ball amid a mix-up with her defenders, allowing Macario to tap in from point-blank range five minutes into the second half.

PSG pulled one back in the 58th minute when Dudek scored a penalty after a handball by Malard.

The winners after both legs will face either Barcelona or Wolfsburg.

Defending champions Barca demolished Wolsfburg 5-1 in their first leg on Friday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

