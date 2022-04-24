ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British man held for five years in Yemen without charge is freed

By Joe Middleton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTijK_0fInQnwO00
Luke Symons Photograph: BBC grab

A British man who was held captive in Yemen without charge or trial for five years has been released from jail.

In 2017, Luke Symons, 30, was detained by Houthi rebels at a security checkpoint on suspicion of espionage.

On Sunday, the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, confirmed Symons “would shortly be reunited with his family”. She thanked Omani and Saudi negotiators as well as UK Foreign Office staff as he was released alongside 13 other foreign nationals in Yemen.

Symons, from Cardiff, has longstanding connections to the war-torn country and travelled there in 2012, where he met his wife, Tagreed, a Yemeni national.

The couple, who have a young son, attempted to flee the country during the conflict but Symons was stopped at a checkpoint where he was found with a British passport and accused of being a spy, a claim his family strong denies.

Amnesty International has long campaigned for his release and was told by his family that he had been beaten by his captors in an attempt to extract a confession and his arm had been broken.

The Briton was being held in solitary confinement in a prison in Sana’a, the capital, and told family members the conditions were affecting his physical and mental health.

Kevin Brennan, Labour MP for Cardiff West, tweeted that it was “terrific news” that his constituent had finally been released.

He added: “Thanks to all at the FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] and most of all to Luke’s family for their tireless campaigning.”

Brennan said Symons’ wife and son had left Yemen with him.

Truss said: “I am pleased that Luke Symons, who was unlawfully detained, without charge or trial since 2017 in Yemen, has been released.

“Luke was 25 when he was unlawfully detained by the Houthis. His son was only a few months old at the time. He was allegedly mistreated, in solitary confinement, and refused visits by his family.

“He has been flown to Muscat and soon he will be reunited with his family in the UK.

“We thank our Omani and Saudi partners for their support in securing his release.

“I pay tribute to our excellent staff for their hard work in returning Luke home.”

Symons’ release comes after a two-month truce was implemented in Yemen on 2 April. It is the first nationwide ceasefire in the past six years in the Middle Eastern country’s deadly civil war, which erupted in 2014. That year, Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sana’a and forced the internationally recognised government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am


Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Reuters

Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen -ministry

April 24 (Reuters) - Oman facilitated the release of 14 foreigners, including a British national, who were held in Yemen and transferred them from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital Sanaa to Muscat on Sunday, Oman's foreign ministry said. The people freed included a British man, his wife and child, seven Indian...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
MilitaryTimes

Yemen’s rebels criticize new, US-led task force in Red Sea

CAIRO — Yemen’s Houthis criticized a new U.S.-led task force that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that’s essential to global trade. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said late Friday that the U.S....
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Just 2% of Channel migrants are set to be sent to Rwanda: Fewer than TWO HUNDRED a year are expected to qualify for scheme - and thousands could end up in UK prisons instead

Boris Johnson's flagship immigrations scheme to send Channel arrivals to Rwanda could see fewer than 200 sent to Africa every year, a new analysis has revealed. Just two per cent of people who arrive in the UK every year are deemed 'inadmissible' to the asylum system, the criteria that will be used to determine who can be sent to east Africa.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#British#Omani#Saudi#Uk Foreign Office#Yemeni#Amnesty International#Labour Mp#Fcdo#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy