Benzino wasn't able to get 50 Cent to hop in the ring with him, but the show must go on - Aaron Carter is next up. Damon Feldman of Celebrity Boxing told TMZ that Carter is preparing to lace up his gloves and go toe-to-toe against the former Love & Hip-Hop star. TMZ confirms that contracts have been signed on both ends, and the fight is set to take place on June 11. The match will be set at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines. Feldman claims that Bitcoin Rodney will be promoting the match. Since Feldman was unable to book 50 Cent, Aaron Carter decided to take his place.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO