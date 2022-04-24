ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIFE IS A CABARET at Gold Standard Arts Festival

 3 days ago

An evening of cabaret starring cabaret legends Steve Ross and Marta Sanders. Featuring Leah...

ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Paul Herman, 'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actor, dead

Paul Herman, an actor known for starring in "The Sopranos," has died. He was 76. A representative for Herman confirmed the actor died on Tuesday, March 29, which was his 76th birthday. "We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71

Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71. Binder died peacefully Friday at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, a publicist announced. The cause of death has not been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Pope, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 63Liz Sheridan, Jerry's Mom on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell in David Mamet's 'American Buffalo': Theater Review A native...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein in ‘Funny Girl’: Theater Review

Planned Broadway revivals of Funny Girl have been derailed twice in recent times — once with Lauren Ambrose in the title role when backers pulled out, concerned about her bankability and a number of expensive classic musical remounts that had underperformed; again when Ryan Murphy halted early talks to produce the show with Lea Michele after she unofficially auditioned for it on Glee. The 1964 Fanny Brice bio-musical is finally back almost 60 years after it first premiered, with a perky and appealing Beanie Feldstein in the lead. Still, there’s no escaping the indelible imprint of original star Barbra Streisand. With...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the 2022 Tony Awards: Who’s Nominated, Who’s Hosting and More

The greatest stars! Broadway's best and brightest will gather in New York City for the 2022 Tony Awards this summer. The beloved tradition is returning to Radio City Music Hall following the 2021 ceremony at Manhattan's Winter Garden Theatre. Honoring the highest achievements in musical theater and playwriting, the 75th annual Tony Awards are expected […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Review: No Rain On Beanie Feldstein’s Parade, But Expect Some Drizzle

Click here to read the full article. Smartly sidestepping the obvious comparison from the start – the line-reading of “Hello gorgeous” sounds more conversational, less sing-songy than the one etched in our brains for all these decades – Broadway’s new Funny Girl revival doesn’t so much make a grand play for replacement as a peaceful offering for coexistence: The show that made Barbra Streisand a musical theater icon likely won’t do the same for its latest star, but neither is it cause for grumbling how-dare-shes. Opening tonight at the August Wilson Theatre, Beanie Feldstein is, it turns out, a perfectly fine...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement

The 2022 Tony Award nominations announcement has been delayed by nearly a week, the show’s producers announced on Friday. The nominations announcement has moved from May 3 to May 9. The shift has also extended the eligibility window for shows that opened during the 2021-2022 season from April 28 to May 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being "So Careful" Was "Really Disappointing"Tony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowAmber Ruffin Co-Written 'Some Like It Hot' Stage Adaptation to Open on Broadway in December “Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘The Little Prince’ Ending Broadway Run Three Months Early

Click here to read the full article. It’ll be a shorter-than-planned reign for The Little Prince on Broadway. Producers said today that the show based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella will end its limited engagement May 8 at Shubert’s Broadway Theatre — more than three months ahead of its planned August 14 closing. Combining dance, aerial acrobatics, video and music, The Little Prince endured a monthlong Covid delay. It had been set to begin performances March 4. The show had been set to run through August 14 but had struggled to draw crowds after rough initial reviews. From the official logline: After an aviator descends...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘A Strange Loop’ Review: Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Winning Broadway Musical Is an Unflinching Riot

Click here to read the full article. Subjectivity is conditional. We can only understand our own points of view in relation to the differences that separate us. If art often intends to complete the circle (“look at how these other people live!”), “A Strange Loop” unravels it down to the barest threads to ask who the hell we think we are. The new musical by Michael R. Jackson performs a phenomenal feat — it is both a raw and unflinching interrogation of identity and the most furiously entertaining show on Broadway. What is it like to be fat, Black and queer?...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Funny Girl’ Review: An Underpowered Revival Brings Fanny Brice Back to Broadway

Click here to read the full article. “You ever feel like there’s someone watching from the shadows?” asks Beanie Feldstein’s Fanny Brice, as haunting apparitions from the Ziegfeld star’s past waft in and out in a kind of “Fanny’s ‘Follies’.” The problem with this uninspired revival of “Funny Girl” — which opened at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, marking the show’s Broadway return after nearly 60 years — is not simply the singular ghost of she who shall not be named. (Alright: It’s Barbra Steisand.) Rather, the issue here is the production’s inability to live up to its star-making potential...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

The Gilded Age Adds Laura Benanti, Robert Sean Leonard and 9 Others to Ever-Expanding Cast of Season 2

Click here to read the full article. A House vet and a Broadway superstar are among the latest additions to the cast of HBO’s The Gilded Age, our sister site Deadline reports. Robert Sean Leonard will recur in Season 2 as Reverend Matthew Forte, described as a “jovial, congenial” transplant from Boston. Professionally, he’s the “new rector of the church attended by all the highest New York society.” Oh, to be a fly on the wall during those confessionals. Additionally, Laura Benanti will recur as Susan Blane, a glamorous (and recently widowed) Newport heiress who hires Larry as her architect for a...
TV SERIES
CBS New York

CBS President and CEO George Cheeks honored at Rosie's Theater Kids gala

NEW YORK -- There was a special honor Monday for the president and CEO of CBS.George Cheeks was one of the honorees at Rosie's Theater Kids "Passing It On" gala at Hunter College.Cheeks is described as a lifelong fan and friend of live theater. He has spoken with young people involved with Rosie's Theater Kids about leadership."As he stands in a position of power, he is actively making a positive change in the world. He is working hard in the entertainment industry to make it more equitable," one of Rosie' Theater Kids said in introducing Cheeks.On Monday night, students returned...
BUSINESS
10NEWS

Wicked movie will be split into 2 films with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES — Wicked, the hit Broadway show, won't be made into just one movie. It's being made into two. Director Jon Chu made the surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon. Chu, known for films like "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," said the project's developers recently realized they couldn't wrestle the Wicked story into one movie without "doing some real damage" to the plot.
MOVIES

