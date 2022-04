A Philadelphia man placed tracking devices on a car in Lancaster— then sent the victim creepy messages about their exact locations, according to local police. Gregory F. Simmons Jr., 48, had come to the area and placed the trackers on the car parked in the 400 block of Parkwynne Road around noon on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to Manheim Township police.

