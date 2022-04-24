Kate Bowers Landscape Design

DAVIS (CBS13) – UC Davis’ campus was packed Saturday with people, music, food, and activities in the return of Picnic Day. The event is back for the first time since a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. All 200 events returned this year—from Battle of the Bands to the Doxie Derby, a fan favorite for years. The festivities doubled as an alumni fundraising effort with proceeds going to the alumni association and student associations. Some indoor activities required symptom screening and a COVID-19 rapid test. Held outdoors, and masks were encouraged but not required. “It was really hard to recreate this type of...

DAVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO