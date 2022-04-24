Four men wanted for escaping DeSoto County jail captured
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The four men who reportedly escaped a DeSoto Jail have been captured.
DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 21. They were incarcerated on drug charges.
DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 21. They were incarcerated on drug charges.

The four men were arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on Saturday, April 23.
