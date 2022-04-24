Four men wanted for escaping DeSoto County jail captured

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The four men who reportedly escaped a DeSoto Jail have been captured.

DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 21. They were incarcerated on drug charges.

Cesar Martinez (left) and Juan Monsivais (right), (Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office).

Jose Vasquez (left) and Cesar Gonzales (right), (Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office).

The four men were arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on Saturday, April 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.