Desoto County, MS

Four men wanted for escaping DeSoto County jail captured

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The four men who reportedly escaped a DeSoto Jail have been captured.

Military training happening in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida

DeSoto County deputies said Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez and Cesar Gonazalez escaped a jail on Thursday, April 21. They were incarcerated on drug charges.

    Cesar Martinez (left) and Juan Monsivais (right), (Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office).
    Jose Vasquez (left) and Cesar Gonzales (right), (Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office).

The four men were arrested by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team on Saturday, April 23.

