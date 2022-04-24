ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What are they doing in training?’ – Alan Shearer slams Ralf Rangnick and his Man Utd flops after Arsenal embarrassment

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago
ALAN SHEARER admits he has no idea what Ralf Rangnick and his staff do in training at Manchester United.

The Red Devils suffered another crushing defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal to virtually end their top four hopes.

Alan Shearer has questioned what Ralf Rangnick and his staff do in training Credit: Rex
Man Utd were beaten 3-1 at Arsenal on Saturday in their latest setback Credit: Getty

That result follows the terrible display at Anfield on Tuesday when United were walloped 4-0 by Liverpool.

And after watching them at the Emirates, Newcastle and England legend Shearer insists Rangnick’s team showed zero reaction to being “battered” by the Reds.

Speaking on Match of the Day, he said: “New manager, they've been battered by Liverpool, changed personnel - left Harry Maguire out - so I'm thinking there's going to be a bit of a response, certainly in the first 20 or 30 minutes and there wasn't at all.

“Within three minutes you've had three big mistakes: Varane and Telles make one and you've also got one from Dalot letting Tavares go.

“There was no pressing, no organisation, the understanding of when or how to press in this team zero, probably because they don't know how to do it or they are not working on it at all in training.

“They don't know how or when to do it… what they're doing on the training ground, I don't know, because it doesn't look like they're doing much in terms of the pressing.”

Rangnick arrived as the man lauded for creating “Gegenpressing” - a style of play that influenced both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

But results have failed to pick up since his arrival and they will end the season trophyless again.

The interim boss is due to move upstairs this summer after United confirmed that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag would take charge.

Midfielder Scott McTominay did not hold back on how disappointing this season has been after their fifth defeat in eight matches.

He said: “There's a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, everything higher up. There are a lot of things going on at the minute.”

