Belleview, FL

Vanguard boys and girls track teams win FHSAA district championships

By Staff report
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
The Vanguard boys and girls track & field teams both captured FHSAA District 5-3A championships on Saturday at Trinity Catholic.

The boys scored 166 points to edge second-place Lake Minneola (160.5), while the girls won more comfortably, with the Knights putting up 162 points to runner-up LMHS’s 127. Belleview’s boys finished eighth and Lake Weir’s 10th, while the girls for BHS and LWHS finished in a tie for ninth.

Local individual winners were VHS’s Javarien Salter (boys 400, 49.21), BHS’s Luis Cruzado (boys 3200, 10:09.01), VHS’s boys 4x800 relay (8:01.46), VHS’s Anthony Reason (boys long jump, 6.55m), VHS’s Ronald Carpenter (boys shot put, 14.11m; boys javelin, 45.88m), VHS’s Rhema Taylor (girls 800, 2:27.88), VHS’s Asia Nettles (300 hurdles, 49.94) and VHS’s Trinity Harris (girls triple jump, 10.70m).

District 1-4A track and field

West Port’s boys placed fourth and its girls sixth, while Forest’s boys finished sixth and its girls fourth at the District 1-4A meet held at Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa Beach.

Local individual winners were WPHS’s Brianna Carey (girls 400, 59.83), FHS’s Dorian Jackson (110 hurdles, 16.00) and WPHS’s boys 4x800 relay (8:08.25).

Niceville won both the boys and girls team championships.

Boys lacrosse

Forest saw its season end with a 13-4 loss at St. Johns Creekside in the FHSAA Class 2A, Region 1 quarterfinals on Saturday night. The sixth-seeded Wildcats finished their season at 10-9 with wins in 6-of-their-last-8 contests, while No. 3 seed CHS (15-4) advanced to visit No. 2 seed Lake Mary (18-2) in Wednesday’s regional semifinal.

Boys and girls state tennis championships

WHEN: Monday-Friday

WHERE: Class 1A (Red Bug Lake Park for teams, Sylvan Lake Park for individuals) from Monday-Wednesday; Class 2A (Red Bug Lake Park for teams, Sylvan Lake Park for individuals) from Wednesday-Friday; Class 3A (Sanlando Park for both) from Monday-Wednesday; Class 4A (Sanlando Park for both) from Wednesday-Friday.

ADMISSION: Free

LOCAL QUALIFIERS: Justus Meyer, Lake Weir boys (2A); Lake Weir boys #1 doubles (2A); Delaney Bennett, Belleview girls (3A); Drea Centonze, Vanguard boys (3A); Vanguard boys #1 doubles.

Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

