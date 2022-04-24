Thunderstorms, wind gusts and cooler temperatures expected to move in midday Sunday

Fans wear ponchos during a rain delay of the Chicago Cubs' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 24, 2022, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Thunderstorms, wind gusts and cooler temperatures are approaching the Chicago area midday Sunday.

Between noon and 4 p.m., there will be chances for thunder, particularly in the southern half of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana, according to Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures are not going to climb much and will peak right around 70 degrees, maybe 72 degrees, and then temperatures will gradually fall later this afternoon and will be breezy until early this evening,” Friedlein said. “There will be some wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph.”

By Sunday evening, temperatures will hover the 50-degree mark, according to Friedlein.

On Monday, clouds will slowly clear but temperatures will remain in the low 50s.

“So it’ll be around 20 degrees cooler than today (Sunday) and about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday (Saturday),” Friedlein said.