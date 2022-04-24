ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Riverwalk named best riverwalk in America for 2nd straight year

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sl51S_0fInMLze00

The Detroit Riverwalk has been named the best riverwalk in America for the second straight year in the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to be voted number one for the second year in a row,” said Matt Cullen, board chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “This is going to be a big year for us as we break ground on new projects, mark the completion of our East Riverfront vision and make plans for our 20-year anniversary in 2023, so it is incredibly rewarding to be able to celebrate the Best Riverwalk honor during this special year.”

“The entire Detroit Riverfront Conservancy team is proud to be recognized again on this national level,” said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy “This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as the Best Riverwalk based on the votes submitted by people throughout our community who voted for us. Detroiters love their riverfront.”

Nominees for the awards were selected by 10Best editors and then the general public voted on the favorites throughout the competition.

Detroit was one of 20 riverwalks across the country that were nominated, and it made the top 10.

Each year, the Detroit Riverfront attracts 3.5 million visitors, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has invested more than $200 million in its revitalization.

Comments / 3

Related
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
100.5 The River

Mountain Dew Wants You To Go To Hell… Michigan

Mountain Dew has been known for their strange marketing tactics for decades. The Pepsi Brand's beloved and highly caffeinated beverage came from unique roots of a couple of brothers who moved to Knoxville, TN and couldn't find their favorite "mixer" for their hooch, so they decided to brew up their own lemon lime soda to mix with their Whiskey. It tasted almost exactly like their beloved hooch, and it's now the Mountain Dew we all know and love today.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Detroit’s Greektown Casino Changing Its Name Starting in May

Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel will be no longer starting on May 1, 2022. The casino itself isn't going away, just the name. The casino will now be part of a national brand. Greektown Casino-Hotel will be changing its name to Hollywood Casino. According to The Detroit News, its operator Penn National Gaming announced Monday, promising a rebranding that will accompany a $30 million renovation of the hotel and other upgrades to the popular venue.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

5 must-try rooftop bars in Detroit

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up. Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city. 1. Lumen. Details: A luxe space for drinks and bites that's encased in glass to...
DETROIT, MI
Axios

The winners, losers and ones to watch in Detroit's grocery wars

Kroger beat Meijer for most popular Southeast Michigan grocery store. Driving the news: The Cincinnati-based grocer with 82 stores in the region (but none in Detroit) had nearly a third of local market share in 2021, trumping Meijer's 40 locations, according to data compiled by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
Person
Matt Cullen
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Yacht Club opens time capsule after a century

On April 22, 1922, members of the Detroit Yacht Club laid a cornerstone on their clubhouse and placed a time capsule right below it. Exactly 100 years later — to the hour — current members temporarily lifted the cornerstone and opened the time capsule.  Rows of boats set a backdrop on the gloomy and overcast Friday afternoon as club...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look

This Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in the late 1800s for James Burns, the first owner of the Detroit Tigers. Burns owned the Tigers for one season, from 1901-1902. During that time, Detroit's ordinance banned baseball on Sundays, so Burns built his own private park so the Tigers would be able to play. He sold the team in 1902 and a few years later, he served as Wayne County sheriff.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Big Year
onedetroitpbs.org

4/26/22: American Black Journal – The Black Catholic Church in Detroit

“American Black Journal” continues its series The Black Church in Detroit with an examination of the impacts and contributions Black Catholics and parishes have made in Detroit. Host Stephen Henderson and producer AJ Walker will explore the history of the Black Catholic Church, its support during the civil rights movements and its focus on equal rights and racial justice.
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

The Hilarious Peanut Law Boston Still Has On The Books

You're at Sunday Mass in the middle of the sermon. As everyone goes quiet during the homily, a somber and reflective period as the priest speaks from behind the podium, you suddenly hear a faint crunching sound. It sounds muffled, hushed as if whoever is making the noise doesn't want to be heard. There's a sudden crack that echoes throughout the church, and just as everyone turns around to look, they see someone in the far back quickly trying to shove a plastic bag of something into his pocket. Are those peanut shells on the floor?
BOSTON, MA
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

Wrestling superstar Rhyno was in Saginaw Tuesday night at Curveball Collectibles to sign plenty of autographs and took lots of pictures. The OHL draft is this weekend and the Saginaw Spirit has the number one overall pick. Flint at Owen Sound. Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT. After...
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This is the week to check out some restaurants in Grosse Pointe

Thinking about dining out this week? You may want to check out some of the specials going on during the Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week. This community event is encouraging people to check out the area, and enjoy the various eateries. Carolyn Stolarski, with the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, joined...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy