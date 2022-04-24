2 injured in shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting injured two people Sunday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Honea Path Police Department, two people suffered gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m. on East Hampton Street in Honea Path.

Police said the victims were taken to the hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

