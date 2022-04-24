ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 injured in shooting in Anderson Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting injured two people Sunday morning in Anderson County.

According to the Honea Path Police Department, two people suffered gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m. on East Hampton Street in Honea Path.

Police said the victims were taken to the hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

