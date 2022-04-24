Cal Raleigh starting for Seattle Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Herrera for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Collins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Collins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moore will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Matt Wisler and the Rays. Jarred Kelenic moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1 FanDuel points...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
The Oakland Athletics did not include Christian Bethancourt in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt will sit out Sunday's game while Seth Brown starts at first base and bats fourth. Bethancourt has made 29 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .179 with a...
The Chicago White Sox (6-9) host the Kansas City Royals (5-9) Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field for the start of a 3-game set with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Royals vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. Our models project Siri for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.8 FanDuel points.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Derek Hill is starting in center field over Baddoo and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France was named the American League Co-Player of the Week for the week of April 18-24. The corner infielder shared the honor with Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera, who recently recorded his 3,000th career hit last week. The 27-year-old hit .500 over the six game stretch against the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.
SEATTLE (AP) — As he spoke of his game-winning hit, Jesse Winker was quick to acknowledge the torrid hitting of teammate Ty France, the numerous arms in the bullpen that performed in key moments and the fact the Seattle Mariners weren’t whole this week due to illness. “It’s...
San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Joey Bart is starting at catcher over Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kirk is being replaced behind the plate by Zack Collins versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 52 plate appearances this season, Kirk has a .227 batting average with...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Brandon Marsh (illness) is replacing Adell in left field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Marsh for 9.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,100...
Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. White will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kole Calhoun starting in right field. Calhoun will bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 9.4 FanDuel...
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
Edward Olivares had been a casualty of circumstances through the first 12 games of the Kansas City Royals’ season. The 26-year-old outfielder had a strong year in 2021, primarily at Triple-A Omaha, and is coming off an impressive showing at spring training last month in Arizona. Of course, he’d...
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
Comments / 0