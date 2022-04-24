Cal Raleigh starting for Seattle Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO