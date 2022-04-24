ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cal Raleigh starting for Seattle Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the lineup Sunday in the team's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jose Herrera starting Tuesday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herrera is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Herrera for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Zack Collins starting for Blue Jays Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Collins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Collins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore batting ninth for Mariners on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moore will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Matt Wisler and the Rays. Jarred Kelenic moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara starting for Arizona Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt sitting for Oakland Sunday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Christian Bethancourt in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt will sit out Sunday's game while Seth Brown starts at first base and bats fourth. Bethancourt has made 29 plate appearances so far this season and is batting .179 with a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Siri in Astros' Tuesday lineup

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Siri is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. Our models project Siri for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.8 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo on Detroit bench Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Derek Hill is starting in center field over Baddoo and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#The Kansas City Royals#Fanduel
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski making MLB debut Tuesday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting Tuesday night for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Joey Bart is starting at catcher over Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kirk is being replaced behind the plate by Zack Collins versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 52 plate appearances this season, Kirk has a .227 batting average with...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jo Adell absent from Angels' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Brandon Marsh (illness) is replacing Adell in left field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Marsh for 9.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $3,100...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Eli White sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. White will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kole Calhoun starting in right field. Calhoun will bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 9.4 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Mitch Garver moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Joey Bart on Giants' bench Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy