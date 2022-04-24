ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODOT crews help rescue injured owl found on side of road

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
ODOT crews help rescue injured owl found on side of road Photo Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation

MADISON COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation crews helped rescue an injured great horned owl found on the side of the road Friday.

According to a social media post from ODOT, crews located the owl along I-70 in Madison County while picking up litter.

ODOT crews worked with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to help rescue the injured owl.

The owl was taken to a rehabilitation center in Yellow Springs where it can safely recover from its injuries, according to ODOT.

Comments

Amber Hicks
2d ago

poor beautiful baby thank the Gods for you men who have saved this beautiful owls life ❤️❤️

Reply
4
