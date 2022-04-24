ODOT crews help rescue injured owl found on side of road Photo Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation

MADISON COUNTY — Ohio Department of Transportation crews helped rescue an injured great horned owl found on the side of the road Friday.

According to a social media post from ODOT, crews located the owl along I-70 in Madison County while picking up litter.

ODOT crews worked with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to help rescue the injured owl.

The owl was taken to a rehabilitation center in Yellow Springs where it can safely recover from its injuries, according to ODOT.

©2022 Cox Media Group