Seth Brown batting cleanup for A's Sunday

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Moore will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Matt Wisler and the Rays. Jarred Kelenic moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.1 FanDuel points...
Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. White will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kole Calhoun starting in right field. Calhoun will bat sixth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 9.4 FanDuel...
Texas Rangers infielder Willie Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will fill the designated hitter role on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Houston. Charlie Culberson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Collins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project Collins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home...
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (knee) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Jeffers was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a knee problem and the Twins had Monday off, but he is back in action for Tuesday's matchup. Jeffers is replacing Jose Godoy behind the dish and hitting eighth.
Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Lopes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Lopes will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Billy McKinney returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopes for 6.5 FanDuel points...
Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Palacios went 2-for-3 in his MLB debut on Monday. Steven Kwan (hamstring) remains out Tuesday, but Ernie Clement is replacing Palacios in left field and hitting seventh.
The Toronto Blue Jays will have Alejandro Kirk at catcher for Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kirk will bat sixth for the Blue Jays in addition to handling catching duties, while Zack Collins moves to the bench. Kirk has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Bart is starting at catcher over Curt Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16. numberFire’s...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. Donovan made his first MLB start on Tuesday and he went 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout. Paul Goldschmidt is shifting back to first base in place of Donovan, while Nolan Arenado is at designated hitter. Edmundo Sosa is entering the lineup to play third base and bat ninth.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh (illness) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Marsh is back in action after missing two games due to an illness. He is replacing Jo Adell in left field and batting sixth. numberFire’s models...
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Derek Hill is starting in center field over Baddoo and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Castillo is being replaced in right field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Castillo has a .244 batting average with a .585 OPS, 1 home run,...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hermosillo will start in center field on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Max Fried and Atlanta. Jason Heyward moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hermosillo for 7.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
