Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Sunday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. The Royals gave Lopez his first day off of the season on Sunday and they did not play Monday, so the infielder should be well-rested for Tuesday's tilt. Lopez is starting on second base and batting ninth. Whit Merrifield is shifting to right field and Hunter Dozier is at designated hitter. Salvador Perez is starting at catcher over an idle Cam Gallagher.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO