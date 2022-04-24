Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Sunday

Jesse Winker moved from the Cincinnati Reds to the Seattle Mariners during the offseason, and he sounds absolutely thrilled with the move. Winker took a clear shot at his former team Sunday following the Mariners’ 5-4 12-inning win over the Royals. The outfielder said he’d always wanted to play for an organization that was trying to win, with the clear implication being that the Reds were not.
The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Kolten Wong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wong will take the afternoon off while Keston Hiura starts at second base and bats seventh. Our models project Wong to make 490 more plate appearances this season, with 13 home runs,...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
When Adalberto Mondesi became the first player in Major League Baseball history to debut in the World Series, a certain aura was cast around him. He became the Kansas City Royals' highly-regarded prospect who showed up for the first time under the biggest of stages. He was suddenly larger than his profile.
The New Orleans Saints pulled off the first big trade of the 2022 NFL Draft weeks ahead of when teams will be selecting players. They added two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles, snagging No. 16 and 19, along with a sixth-round pick, in exchange for No. 18, a third and seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. Could another big trade, this time with the New York Giants, be on the horizon?
Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
Edward Olivares had been a casualty of circumstances through the first 12 games of the Kansas City Royals’ season. The 26-year-old outfielder had a strong year in 2021, primarily at Triple-A Omaha, and is coming off an impressive showing at spring training last month in Arizona. Of course, he’d...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher/infielder Austin Barnes is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes is being replaced behind the plate by Will Smith versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 16 plate appearances this season, Barnes has a .286 batting average with a 1.089 OPS, 2 home...
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. The Royals gave Lopez his first day off of the season on Sunday and they did not play Monday, so the infielder should be well-rested for Tuesday's tilt. Lopez is starting on second base and batting ninth. Whit Merrifield is shifting to right field and Hunter Dozier is at designated hitter. Salvador Perez is starting at catcher over an idle Cam Gallagher.
Omar Narvaez will not start in the Milwaukee Brewers' Monday game against the San Francisco Giants. Narvaez will take the night off after the Brewers' last two games. Victor Caratini will replace him behind home plate and bat seventh. Our models project Narvaez to make 399 more plate appearances this...
The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Jace Peterson in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Peterson will take the afternoon off while Mike Brosseau takes over at third base and bats eighth. Peterson is slated for 207 more plate appearances this season in numberFire's models,...
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Pollock will move to the bench on Wednesday with Gavin Sheets starting in right field. Sheets will bat third versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Sheets...
CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch pitched six crisp innings and the Kansas City Royals handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory Tuesday night.Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits and Carlos Santana drove in two runs, helping Kansas City stop a four-game slide. The Royals were outscored 22-12 in a sweep at Seattle over the weekend.Lynch (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The left-hander also pitched shutout ball in his previous start, working into the sixth in a 2-0 win over Minnesota last week.Chicago's best scoring chance against Lynch occurred in...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the MIlwaukee Brewers. Chavis is being replaced at second base by josh VanMeter versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Chavis has a .308 batting average with an .880 OPS,...
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Victor Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Caratini will bat seventh and take a turn at catching while Omar Narvaez takes a breather. Caratini has a $2,200 salary and has started the season off with a .278 batting averaged...
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit into five costly double plays in their 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, which overshadowed a throwing error by Gavin Lux in the third inning. Will Smith’s three-run double from the first inning still represented the only scoring in the game before...
The Philadelphia Phillies climbed every mountain and forded every stream en route to their jagged 10-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Zach Eflin, who looked spectacular, started on the hill for the Phillies. The movement on his sinker tonight was a true highlight of the evening, and he had some good-looking defense behind him to boot.
The San Diego Padres did not list Jose Azocar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Azocar will take the evening off while Trent Grisham starts in centerfield and bats eighth. Azocar is projected to make 122 more plate appearances this season, with 2 homers, 14...
