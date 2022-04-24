Without action, Democrats could lose control of Congress, says Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Democrats risk losing control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections if they don’t deliver more for Americans, Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned Sunday.

The progressive Massachusetts Democrat called on fellow lawmakers to tackle issues like price gouging, corruption and student debt.

“If we don’t get up and deliver, then I believe the Democrats are going to lose,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“We’ve got less than 200 days until the election, and American families are hurting,” she said. “Our job while we are here in the majority is to deliver on behalf of those families, and that means making government work for them.”

Congress should authorize the Federal Trade Commission to investigate businesses that are unfairly hiking prices, she suggested.

Warren reiterated a call to bar members of Congress from trading stocks, which she has said would reduce potential conflicts of interest and boost trust in lawmakers.

She also said President Biden should cancel student loan debt, a step that she said would “touch the lives of tens of millions across the country.”

With Biden’s approval rating hovering in the low 40s, Dems like Warren are sounding the alarm about their party’s prospects in the fall, when control of the House of Representatives and the evenly divided Senate is up for grabs.

The Biden administration is grappling with challenges at home and abroad, from high inflation to the war in Ukraine. Some of the president’s top legislative priorities — notably the Build Back Better infrastructure package — have stalled in Congress.

“There is so much we can do, and if we do it over the next 200 days we’re going to be in fine shape,” Warren said.