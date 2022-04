GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- According to the Grants Pass Police, at about 9 p.m. tonight, it was reported that 12-year-old Stacy Ramos-Orellana ran away from her home in Grants Pass. Stacy was last seen on foot wearing a black jacket with white stripes and black pants. She is a Hispanic female, 5'1'' and 100 lbs. Due to her age, she is considered endangered.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO