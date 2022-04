The long-term outlook of the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line is as promising as it has been in quite some time. They've got bookend tackles locked in for the foreseeable future in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, and left guard Ezra Cleveland looks to be a reliable fixture as well. The immediate focus of this year is about finding a starter at right guard — thankfully, the cupboard is not bare — and planning for the future at center.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO