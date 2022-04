The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association would like to thank the community of Dunnellon and our visitors for coming out to make Boomtown Days 2022 a success. Thank you to all the vendors who took the time to share their art, crafts, businesses, or food with Dunnellon. Thank you also to the many vendors who shared the event on social media and helped spread the word. We appreciate all of you and hope your day was a fantastic success.

