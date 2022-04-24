ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo sends sandbags to Valley City to help with flood battle

By Bonnie Amistadi
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFargo - The City of Fargo has sent pre-filled sandbags to Valley City to help with their flood battle. The sandbags have...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

KNOX News Radio

Flooding impacts GF / EGF and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
GRAND FORKS, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Flood Fight 2022, North Dakota’s Dire Need For Sandbag Volunteers

Historic is the worst word in weather vocabulary. Whether it's historic rainfall, snowfall, cold, or heat, any natural event that qualifies as historic often has disastrous effects on people and property. Many communities along the North Dakota/Minnesota border are now facing historic river levels and are mobilizing efforts to keep that rising water within the riverbank.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
CROOKSTON, MN
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Valley City, ND
City
Valley City, ND
Valley City, ND
Government
KNOX News Radio

Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting this afternoon (Sunday). The on and off ramps and underpass area under Highway 2 are closed.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Person
Tim Mahoney
SuperTalk 1270

Yet Another Strong System Will Impact North Dakota This W-End

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
#Sandbags#Volunteers#Mayor
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: state’s wildlife during the recent blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us how our state’s wildlife fared during the recent spring blizzard across much of the state. The winter months weren’t horrible for North Dakota’s wildlife, preparing them for a recent historic spring blizzard...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — According to the outage map of North Dakota from PowerOutage.us, there are over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in the state with the strong majority coming from Western ND. What began with around 1,000 outages on Saturday, April 23, has continued to spread throughout the western part of the state and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Hillsboro braces for potential for major flooding

(Hillsboro, ND) -- What was once looking like a dire situation for the county seat of Traill County in eastern North Dakota might have been spared during this latest round of severe flooding. Hillsboro Mayor Terry Sando says some improvement is being seen from Saturday to Sunday on the Goose...
HILLSBORO, ND
Government Technology

Storms Spur Statewide Emergency in North Dakota

(TNS) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has declared a statewide emergency for flooding in eastern North Dakota and widespread utility infrastructure damage caused by a severe winter storm last weekend that has left thousands without electricity in the western part of the state. Additionally, Burgum has declared a disaster for areas impacted by record snowfall during the historic blizzard of April 12-14, based on local costs incurred for snow removal.
ENVIRONMENT
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Hwy 81 and 17 closed due to flooding

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have closed US Highway 81 at mile point 181 in Minto and ND Highway 17 at mile point 125 between Grafton and west Junction of ND 18 due to localized flooding. Motorists should avoid travel in the area and use alternate routes.  
GRAFTON, ND

