New Yorkers will soon be able to enjoy the majestic skyline view from their own private lawn. The Greens is returning to The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan, and it will serve as a summertime oasis equipped with a restaurant and bar as well as a private lounge area. Opening on Sunday, May 1, The Greens will bring back The Lawn, an area with 32 small private lawns featuring comfy seating and a sun umbrella that will welcome anyone who's looking for a relaxing space to share with friends.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO