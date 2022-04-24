Doja Cat Confuses Fans With Bizarre Twitter Poll

Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat may be gearing up to perform at Weekend 2 of this year's Coachella music festival but she's never too busy to troll online. Late Saturday night (April 23) Doja took to Twitter to set up a confusing poll. The text of the poll simply reads "eczema" and she gave her fans the option to vote for either "ok" or "no."

Fans made it clear that they were confused by the bizarre poll. "What are we supposed to do with this," one follower wrote, which actually got a response from Doja that just read "learn." The poll currently has over 76,000 votes with "ok" in the lead. If you want to weigh in on the topic, there are only about 12 hours left to vote.

Many people in the comments pointed out that Doja later tweeted "I have eczema jk," but it seems she deleted it soon after. For anyone who has been following Doja's social media presence, this kind of meme-y behavior is nothing new. She's known for tweeting whatever is on her mind and fans love her for it. Hopefully, when the poll is complete she'll respond and give some, surely hilarious, context.

While Doja wasn't tweeting confusing polls on Saturday, she was seen rocking out to Megan Thee Stallion 's Coachella set . She'll take the Coachella stage for the second time at Weekend 2 on Sunday, April 24.