Laredo, TX

Fourth arrest made in south Laredo beating

By César Rodriguez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police. Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty...

