Mercer County, PA

Humane Society of Mercer County: Local shelters at capacity; unable to take strays

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
 3 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Animal shelters in Mercer County are filled over capacity, according to the Humane Society of Mercer County .

As such, they will be unable to take in strays, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page Sunday.

The Humane Society says those who find a stray animal will have to wait until Monday for pick up by the Dog Warden.

In the meantime, lost dogs may end up in Erie.

“Please utilize social media if you’ve found a lost pet! Post them & if you can hold them please do so! We do not have a facility yet so at this time we’re of no assistance with strays,” read the post.

