Beyond the Boxscore: Calgary Flames successfully limit grasping Vancouver Canucks squad

With one of the best prospect pools in the NHL, it has been a joy to watch the Los Angeles Kings‘ prospects develop with the Ontario Reign over the last two seasons. Last season, they were a young team who were brilliant in spurts but were too inconsistent to make noise in the American Hockey League (AHL). This season, after the addition of a few names, notably reigning league MVP T.J. Tynan, the Reign are one of the best teams in the league. At the core of their success have been Kings’ prospects, many of whom have played a huge role on the team. With that in mind, I wanted to highlight the success of these prospects. I won’t be including players currently with the Kings, so despite having incredible seasons with the Reign, Gabe Vilardi and Jordan Spence won’t be included in this piece.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO