ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Biloxi PD working case of multiple shootings

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 2309 hours (11:09 p.m.), the Biloxi Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to firearms being discharged in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court....

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Cars
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Biloxi Pd#Terrace Court
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy