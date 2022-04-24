ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing champ Tyson Fury wants exhibition bout with UFC champ Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Fury kept his undefeated record in tact Saturday with a knockout win over Dillian Whyte and vowed that it'd be his last as a professional boxer. But even as Fury insisted he's ready for retirement, he also opened the door to an exhibition bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Immediately following his victory, Fury was joined in the ring by Ngannou and promised "an explosive fight when it happens." At a post fight press conference, Fury elaborated on his future plans with the UFC champ.

"Francis Ngannou was here today, he's on my hit list in an exhibition fight," Fury said. "However he wants -- in a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves -- we can make it happen. I think everyone wants to see it. He's a monster of a guy. I'm a monster of a guy. So it will be a clash of the titans, for sure."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Tyson Fury
