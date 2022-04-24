ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tino Livramento: Southampton full-back suffers 'serious injury' at Brighton

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton's Tino Livramento faces a "long break out", manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said after the defender was taken off on a stretcher during the Saints' 2-2 draw with Brighton. The 19-year-old was given oxygen...

