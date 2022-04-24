DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

AP Photo/John Raoux, File

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis′ ongoing feud with Walt Disney World is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending a distinct message to his rivals that virtually nothing is off limits as he plots his political future.

The 43-year-old Republican has consistently demonstrated an acute willingness to fight over the course of his political career. He has turned against former aides and denied the GOP Legislature’s rewrite of congressional maps, forcing lawmakers to accept a version more to his liking which lead voting rights groups to sue.

But DeSantis’ decision to punish Disney World, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and one of Florida’s biggest private employers, took his fighter mentality to a new level. In punishment for Disney’s criticism of a new state law condemned by critics as “Don’t Say Gay,” DeSantis signed legislation on Friday removing the theme park’s decades-old special agreement that allowed it to govern itself.

To critics, including some in his own party, such a bold exercise of power suggests DeSantis is operating with a sense of invincibility that could come back to haunt him. Others see a determined politician encouraged by strong support in his state taking an opportunity to further stoke the nation’s culture wars, turning himself into a hero among Republican voters in the process.

“When you listen to Ron DeSantis, it’s righteous indignation: ‘Here’s why you’re wrong and here’s why I’m right,″” said Florida Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, a former state GOP chairman. “And it is that righteous indignation and that willingness to fight back that endears people to Ron DeSantis’ message. As long as he keeps on showing that he’s willing to fight, people are going to continue to keep flocking to him.”

DeSantis is up for reelection in November. But in the midst of his scrap with Disney, he will introduce himself to a key group of presidential primary voters this week when he campaigns for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt. The appearance marks his first of the year in a state featured greatly on the presidential calendar, although DeSantis aides insist it is simply a trip to help out a longtime friend.

The Disney legislation, which does not take effect until June 2023, could cause significant economic fallout for the company, the surrounding communities and the millions who visit the Orlando amusement park every year.

There are risks to DeSantis’ embrace of the legislation, particularly if his hostility towards Disney threatens the GOP’s standing with independents and women, who could play crucial roles in the fall campaign. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump administration attorney, called the DeSantis-backed legislation “vengeful.”

President Joe Biden said at a party fundraiser in Seattle that this “is not your father’s Republican Party.”

“I respect conservatives,” Biden told donors on Thursday. “There’s nothing conservative about deciding you’re going to throw Disney out of its present posture because … you think we should be not be able to say, ‘gay.’”

In a statement, DeSantis’ spokesperson Taryn Fenske, called the governor a “principled and driven leader who accomplishes exactly what he says he will do.”

Indeed, DeSantis’ friends and foes in the GOP agree that his crackdown on Disney is a major political victory among Republican base voters already enamored by his pushback against pandemic-related public health measures over the past two years. They suggest it also feeds into a growing Republican embrace of anti-corporate populism and parental control of education that resonates with a wider swath of voters.

“He’s a very smart guy in what he’s doing and how he’s doing it,” Republican strategist David Urban, a close Trump ally, said of DeSantis.

Brian Ballard, a Florida lobbyist and a major Republican fundraiser, said DeSantis has “a combination of popularity and instincts” that is shaping the modern-day GOP.

“No other elected official, maybe in the country, has the Republican base support that Ron DeSantis has. So he’s incredibly powerful, not only a powerful politician, but a powerful government leader,” Ballard said. “The guy really has the reins of power in his hands.”