ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Authorities investigating after 16-year-old is shot in Battle Creek park

By Jerry Malec
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police responded to Claude Evans Park just before 8 p.m. on Saturday where they found a 16-year-old with...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Police: Double shooting injures 1 man, kills another

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Mount Morris Township Police are investigating a double shooting at a restaurant on Saturday night. Police Chief Michael Veach said that officers responded to a shooting at Prime 810 at 10:56 p.m. Investigators say two men were shot. One victim died, the other is...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in Benton Township. Police say 20-year-old Antoine Fox of Benton Harbor was pronounced dead at the scene after 10 p.m. Monday. The shooting happened at the Blossom Acres Housing Complex, which has been the site of several other...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wkzo Am Fm#Battle Creek Police#News Channel 3#Silent Observer
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy