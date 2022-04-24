ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros insert Cristian Javier into six-man rotation

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KicvE_0fInFtAh00

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Astros will move Cristian Javier into their starting rotation as the team has elected to go with a six-man rotation as it enters a stretch of 33 games in 34 days.

"We felt the need to go to a six-man for a while because we do have a lot of games in a short period of time," Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday morning.

Javier is scheduled to make his first start in more than 11 months on Wednesday night in Arlington.

"I'm very happy, super excited about the opportunity the team is giving me to start, just trying to take advantage of it," Javier said through an interpreter.

Javier said he doesn't know how deep he'll be able to pitch, but he has thrown 53 and 55 pitches in his last two outings. He has yet to allow a run in 8.1 innings this season while striking out 12 batters and issuing just one walk. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Wednesday night against the Angels.

"I feel pretty good, I feel confident," Javier said. "I feel healthy and I'm just going to go out and see how long I can go."

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Phillies release ex-Yankees utility man

Ronald Torreyes is a free man. Again. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports “Infielder Ronald Torreyes requested and has been granted his release from his Phillies minor-league deal.”. Want to bet on MLB?. Torreyes had signed with Philadelphia in March, agreeing to a minor-league deal with an invite to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Kyle Schwarber’s Wild Ejection

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber holds the early title for “ejection of the year” in Major League Baseball. Sunday night, the Phillies slugger was enraged when home plate umpire Angel Hernandez called him out on a pitch outside. Schwarber was called out on strikes on a full count...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
NESN

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Opens Up After Going Nuclear On Umpire

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Sportsradio 610#Angels
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher is impressing in Japan

Several former New York Yankees players are calling Japan home this season, including ex-ace Masahiro Tanaka and slugger Chris Gittens. But it’s an unheralded, one-time pitching prospect who’s making headlines. FanGraphs reports “Brooks Kriske recorded his first NPB save earlier this week. The erstwhile New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Rangers face the Astros leading series 1-0

LINE: Astros -117, Rangers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead. Texas is 6-10 overall and 2-5 at home. Rangers hitters have a collective .347 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL. Houston is 7-9 overall...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez Needs To Go

The strike zone would continue to stretch and then get smaller throughout the night. On what was supposed to be a great game between two teams turned into a clown ump show by Angel Hernandez. He couldn’t make the correct calls over the weekend at first base, and he continued on Sunday night behind the plate. He has no business being behind there anymore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros Wednesday

LINE: Astros -130, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Texas is 2-6 at home and 6-11 overall. Rangers hitters have a collective .295 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL. Houston has gone 2-4 at home...
HOUSTON, TX
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
875
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy