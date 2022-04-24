Astros insert Cristian Javier into six-man rotation

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Astros will move Cristian Javier into their starting rotation as the team has elected to go with a six-man rotation as it enters a stretch of 33 games in 34 days.

"We felt the need to go to a six-man for a while because we do have a lot of games in a short period of time," Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday morning.

Javier is scheduled to make his first start in more than 11 months on Wednesday night in Arlington.

"I'm very happy, super excited about the opportunity the team is giving me to start, just trying to take advantage of it," Javier said through an interpreter.

Javier said he doesn't know how deep he'll be able to pitch, but he has thrown 53 and 55 pitches in his last two outings. He has yet to allow a run in 8.1 innings this season while striking out 12 batters and issuing just one walk. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen on Wednesday night against the Angels.

"I feel pretty good, I feel confident," Javier said. "I feel healthy and I'm just going to go out and see how long I can go."