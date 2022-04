Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: With an estimated 58.2% of the vote, Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of France, defeating extreme right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who amassed 41.8%. Macron now becomes the eighth French incumbent to win a second term. Coming into today’s final round of the election, independent centrist Macron was leading in the polls, but throughout her campaign, Le Pen had gained momentum compared to the first time the two faced off in 2017. Today marked the second runoff between candidates from parties other than the traditional left and right....

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO