Man whose rape case was dismissed is suing Kansas

 3 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who served time in prison before a rape charge against him was dismissed is suing the...

Nira Barricklow
2d ago

Someone needs to regulate the police and the courts. They have damaged many Innocent Kansas lives due to ignorance, corruption and money. May God help us!

Nira Barricklow
2d ago

Did you know that police can lawfully take a person in on one made-up misdemeanor charge for 24 hours, put you in with drug felons after refusing to provide you with your anti-epileptic medication, and then place you as a drug felon on public media sites? The truth so help me God.

