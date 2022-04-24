ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

New video: Several vehicles burn in Provincetown

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVINCETOWN– Thick black smoke filled the sky over downtown Provincetown early Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles reportedly caught fire near the former Old Reliable Fishhouse. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were able...

Comments / 2

Michael Keupp
2d ago

Good work by Chief Mike Trovato and the Provincetown Fire Department. The fire was very close to Whaler's Wharf that burned in 1998.

CBS Boston

Surfer Dies After Falling Off Board At Wellfleet Beach

WELLFLEET (CBS) – A surfer who was pulled from the waters off Wellfleet on Wednesday has died from his injuries. Martin Mackey, 48, fell from his surfboard and was unconscious off of LeCount Hollow Beach. He was pulled from the water and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The Brunswick, Maine resident was later pronounced dead. Police said that while Mackey’s death remains under investigation, foul play is not suspected. CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the name of the beach.
WELLFLEET, MA
