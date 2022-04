Funeral arrangements made for Kaden Vera

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released new information on a juvenile who died earlier this week. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has determined that Kaden Vera’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that they have no evidence that anyone was with Vera at […]

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO