'That's a GOUGE': Sadio Mane accused by Everton legend Kevin Campbell of deliberately making contact with Mason Holgate's eye in scuffle… as Graeme Souness admits Liverpool star was 'lucky' not to be sent off

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool's Sadio Mane tried to make contact with Mason Holgate's eye during a scuffle in the latter stages of the first half in Sunday's Merseyside derby.

Everton were unhappy that Liverpool refused to kick the ball out when Richarlison went down with an injury, leading to Abdoulaye Doucoure tripping Fabinho and picking up a booking as his frustration got the better of him.

Both sets of players then got involved as tempers flared, with Mane and Holgate coming together. The Liverpool winger appeared to put his finger in Holgate's face, and Campbell feels there was malicious intent behind his actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnLEe_0fInEfAO00
Sadio Mane and Mason Holgate came together in a scuffle just before half time at Anfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdaAh_0fInEfAO00
Mane was shown a yellow card for his actions after he put his finger in Holgate's face

'That's a gouge, it's gouging in the eye,' he said in the Sky Sports studio at half time.

Mane received a yellow card for his part in the incident, and Campbell was asked whether he should have been shown a red card instead.

'Yeah, I think so,' he replied.

'But the referee didn't see it, so let's get on with it. This is one of those games where now, the temperature has gone up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOdnv_0fInEfAO00
Kevin Campbell claimed Mane tried to deliberately make contact with Holgate's eye
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABbp1_0fInEfAO00
Graeme Souness feels Mane was 'lucky' to avoid being sent off for his part in the scuffle

Meanwhile, fellow pundit Graeme Souness admitted that Mane was fortunate to avoid a more severe punishment.

'I think Mane's lucky here. If we see it again, he's pushed someone, actually maybe tried to poke someone.

'He's got his finger [in Holgate's face], there's more intent than just a push,' he added.

