Will Smith Spotted In India

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 3 days ago

Source: Peacock / Getty

Will Smith has been spotted out and about for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock . However, it wasn’t stateside, the Oscar-winning actor is in India.

TMZ reports that Smith traveled to Mumbai via a private jet.

Will touched down at a private airport in Mumbai, India, and it was clear the paparazzi in India knew he was coming. They shouted out his name as he arrived at his hotel, and he was more than happy to give the paps, along with some serious fans, a wave and a smile.

No idea why he’s there — whether it’s business or pleasure, but he didn’t look the worse for wear … posing with someone who looks like the pilot at the hotel.

He even stopped for a few fans who desperately wanted a selfie with the actor

Otherwise, it’s been radio silence from Will since his formal apology to Chris Rock and the Academy for losing his cool during the Oscars telecast after Rock cracked a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith. Part of the most recent fallout includes Netflix shelving the Smith-helmed sequel to Bright .

It’s unconfirmed, but Smith could be in town for some spiritual healing. The Philly native has kicked in India before and has expressed his love of the Hindu religion in the past.

Don’t ever count Smith out considering everyone loves a comeback story. This one is just going to take a while.

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

