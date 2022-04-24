ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Testimony Theater connects Cleveland area teens with Holocaust survivors to share stories

 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — Through connecting, interviewing, and performing, the stories of those who experienced the Holocaust are being remembered and shared. Testimony Theater is a program which connects Cleveland teens with Holocaust survivors and their families. The students, from seventh through 12th grades, interview their subjects, then create and perform vignettes based...

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
