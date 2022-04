For years now, the Giro d’Italia has been considered the most unpredictable of the three Grand Tours and that always has one time-honoured knock-on effect. Producing a realistic series of favourite podium finishers in a race where the last repeat winner in two successive years was in 1992-1993 is far more speculative an affair than in either the Vuelta a España or the Tour de France.

CYCLING ・ 11 HOURS AGO