Cook County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Cook, DuPage, Lake, Northern Cook, Northern Will by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Cook, Ford, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Cook; Ford; Iroquois; La Salle; Livingston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Central Cook, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected with locally over 8 inches in higher elevations. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northern Somerset and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Wave heights 2 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:13:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Wave heights 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert; including Barstow and Fort Irwin. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust and sand reducing visibility.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hall; Kent; King; Motley; Stonewall FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN PANHANDLE, THE SOUTH PLAINS, AND THE ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...10 AM through 9 PM. * Wind...westerly at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph . * Humidity...as low as 3 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Darke, Mercer, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Darke; Mercer; Shelby FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mercer, Shelby and Darke Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, AND THE SOUTH PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, AND THE SOUTH PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Friday morning through Friday evening. * Timing...Noon through 9 PM on Thursday and 10 AM through 9 PM on Friday. * Wind...southwesterly at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph on Thursdayand westerly at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph on Friday. * Humidity...5 TO 10 percent on Thursday and as low as 3 percent on Friday. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
#Special Weather Statement#Oak#Wind Gust
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:13:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Northwest Raleigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clark, Fayette, Greene, Miami, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clark; Fayette; Greene; Miami; Ross FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ross, Clark, Miami, Fayette OH and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Ohio, Jackson OH and Gallia Counties. In West Virginia, Wyoming, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Boone and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels from Friday morning through Friday evening. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect below 7000 feet from noon today to 8 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN

