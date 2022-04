There have been some big NFL trades this offseason involving wide receivers, but if Deebo Samuel gets dealt, it might blow them all out of the water. The 49ers star has made it clear that he wants out of San Francisco -- he made a trade demand just last week -- but that doesn't mean the team is just going to give him away. The 49ers likely won't trade Samuel unless they get blown away by an offer, and right now, it might take two first-round picks to get a deal done. At least that's the word from an anonymous NFL general manager.

