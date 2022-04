WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia State Police says they need help identifying two sets of skeletal remains recovered in Caroline County in 1988. According to VSP, two sets of skeletal remains were discovered on Nov. 10, 1988, along I-95 near the 112-mile marker in Caroline County, Virginia when two hunters walking through a wooded area in the Ladysmith community came across them.

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO