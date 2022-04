Two people died this week in unrelated drownings at Lake Lewisville and officials are searching for a third. According to officials, rescue crews recovered a 25-year-old man from Lewisville Lake Park, on the southwest side of the lake, at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, officials told NBC 5 that the man, identified as Wendell Ray Allgood, Jr., had died.

