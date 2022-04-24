ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikesNow’s 1st-Round Draft Prediction for Vikings

By Dustin Baker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is Episode 32 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode predicts the Vikings draft choice in Round 1...

Minnesota Football
Minnesota Sports
Football
Revisiting The Vikings’ 2003 Draft Day Debacle

With the 2022 NFL Draft a few days away, fans across the country are waiting in anticipation of the league’s premier off-season highlight. Some fans will be upset that their team didn’t get the guy they wanted. Others will be convinced they added the final piece to a Super Bowl contender.
Numbers to Remember as The Minnesota Vikings Draft Nears

The draft is this week, folks. After all the mocks and prophecy, we’ll soon know what the Minnesota Vikings actually decide to do in the draft. For this reason, I’m offering up a piece to remind readers of some important numbers to remember. This can be anything from statistics to draft trends, the current roster to the age of players. Hopefully, you’ll have a better understanding of where the Vikings have been and currently are. From there, we may catch a glimpse of where the Minnesota Vikings are going on draft night.
Questions Answered: Kirk the Trigger Man, 1st Pick Out of Whack, Trade for 2023 Draft Capital

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the April 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to D.Baker@vikingsterritory.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Confirms Trade Interest, Says That “We’re Always Calling Teams”

One of the questions that arose in today’s press conference with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was whether the Vikings would pursue a trade. Adofo-Mensah spent the opening moments of his press conference praising his staff for all the hard work they’ve done. In an offseason full of charming press conferences, Adofo-Mensah again endeared himself to listeners by being so outspoken with his praise for others.
Notes from the North: PFF Vikings Mock Draft

Your author is a mere moron. Readers who listen to the podcast will understand why. The most recent episode of Notes from the North relies on the PFF mock simulator to do a two-round mock draft on air. Our goal was to trade down from 12 and then to trade up to get back into the first round. Were it not for a certain someone who pressed the wrong button, our plan would have worked.
Questions Answered: Borrowed Time for Bradbury, Spielman Ardor for Kyle Hamilton, Dalvin Tomlinson

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the April 25th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to D.Baker@vikingsterritory.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Likelihood That Kansas City May Look to a Draft Night Trade Increases

Rumors have been abundant for the Kansas City Chiefs. They are coming into the draft with an abundance of draft capital – the 29th, 30th, 50th, and 62nd picks – and some clear areas of need, most notably at wide receiver. One of the interesting things to monitor is that Kansas City may feel compelled to pull off a trade given their evaluation of this year’s prospects.
Re-Grading the North: 2019 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is already just four days away, and we will soon see the latest batch of athletes living out their dreams of being selected to play in the NFL. Before we do that though, let’s take a look back on drafts past. We’ve already gone through both the 2017 and 2018 drafts in recent weeks, and now we are officially approaching the borderline of when it is “appropriate” to go through and re-grade a draft class. Here’s how the NFC North did in 2019.
With The #12 Overall Selection, The Minnesota Vikings Select…

It’s that time of the year. The NFL Draft is now only a couple days away, and the Vikings have a big selection to make with the #12 pick. Vikings fans have been speculating all offseason, arguing over whether the Vikings should draft a shutdown corner, help for the offensive line, or a dynamic talent at the wide receiver position to pair with Justin Jefferson over the next several years. Which way will the new general manager and new head coach go in an attempt to improve the Minnesota Vikings enough to make the playoffs in 2022?
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

