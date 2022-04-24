VikesNow’s 1st-Round Draft Prediction for Vikings
This is Episode 32 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode predicts the Vikings draft choice in Round 1...purpleptsd.com
This is Episode 32 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode predicts the Vikings draft choice in Round 1...purpleptsd.com
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0