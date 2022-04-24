VikesNow’s 1st-Round Draft Prediction for Vikings

The draft is this week, folks. After all the mocks and prophecy, we’ll soon know what the Minnesota Vikings actually decide to do in the draft. For this reason, I’m offering up a piece to remind readers of some important numbers to remember. This can be anything from statistics to draft trends, the current roster to the age of players. Hopefully, you’ll have a better understanding of where the Vikings have been and currently are. From there, we may catch a glimpse of where the Minnesota Vikings are going on draft night.

