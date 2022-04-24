ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Minor Leaguer Pitcher Set to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

Darien Nuñez reportedly needs Tommy John surgery.

At the moment, the Dodgers appear to have one of the deeper bullpens in the majors. Once rosters are cut down to 26 players at the beginning of May, the Dodgers will have some difficult decisions to make. The impending returns of reliever Tommy Kahnle and Caleb Ferguson only compound the problem.

It's a good problem to have, but still a problem. Unfortunately, lefty Darien Nuñez will not be part of the equation for the bullpen at all this year. According to Francys Romero, Nuñez will require Tommy John surgery to address an elbow injury.

At this time, the specifics of the reliever's elbow injury are not known.

Nuñez made his Dodgers debut last year on July 9th against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made five more appearances and finished with a 8.22 ERA in 7.2 IP. Hence why the lefty reliever spent most of his season between Double-A and Triple-A.

The Dodgers initially signed Nuñez back in 2018. After spending 2018 and 2019 in Low-A and High-A, the Cuban reliever was promoted for the 2021 season. In 32 minor league games last year, Nuñez logged 83 strikeouts in 53 innings to produce an outstanding strikeouts per nine innings average of 14.1.

The 29-year-old might be a part of the bullpen in the future for the Dodgers, but he'll be on the shelf for the rest of this season, and likely 2023 as well.

Comments / 0

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1st place Mariners’ unprecedented X-Factor will make Angels, Astros look twice

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros received plenty of hype entering the 2022 season. Los Angeles finally made some moves to upgrade their pitching staff while featuring superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in their lineup. Houston has been the class of the American League West over the past few years and they are still a force to be reckoned with. However, it is the Seattle Mariners who currently are in first place in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
