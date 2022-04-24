ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Buzz: Raanta leaves Hurricanes victory with injury

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNurse out for Oilers; Pastrnak, Lindholm miss game for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Antti Raanta left a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday with a lower-body injury. The goalie was injured...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Capitals fail to gain in Metropolitan Division with loss to Islanders

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals failed to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division when their five-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Conor Sheary scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves for the Capitals (44-24-12), who remained one...
NHL
NHL

60-goal scorers in NHL history

Matthews latest to hit milestone in 2021-22, first since Stamkos. Auston Matthews became the first United States-born player in NHL history to score 60 goals in a season when he scored two for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on April 27, 2022.
NHL
NHL

Hurricanes clinch Metropolitan Division title, defeat Rangers

Sebastian Aho reached 400 career NHL points on his 37th goal and Carolina clinched the Metropolitan Division with a 4-3 win against New York. The Hurricanes (53-20-8), who have won five straight games, set a team record for wins (53) and points (114) in a single season and will finish first in their division in back-to-back seasons for the first time. They were first in the Discover Central Division last season.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

NHL players settle debates in 2021-22 NHLPA Player Poll

Best hair, ice, city to travel to among categories voted on. Don't hate the player, hate the game. According to 447 NHL players, they'll do just that when facing Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand. The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) released its 2021-22 Player Poll results on Wednesday where...
NHL
NHL

Batherson scores twice, gives Senators OT victory against Devils

OTTAWA -- Drake Batherson scored 3:17 into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "Pucks just kept coming to him and he got more and more confident as he got the puck," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. "He was off nine weeks (high ankle sprain) and then he got sick and he lost 10 pounds and just hasn't been himself, even at practice. He's just starting to get back going again and getting in a rhythm, and today, offensively, he was great."
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Kings clinch berth, to play Oilers in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Los Angeles Kings clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday when the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in the shootout. Los Angeles, third in the Pacific Division, is in the postseason for the first time since 2017-18. The Kings will play the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round. The playoffs begin May 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Game Recap: Avalanche Beat Blues 5-3

The Avalanche got back in the win column with a 5-3 win over the St. Louis. The Colorado Avalanche got back in the win column with a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Valeri Nichushkin (1G, 1A), Erik Johnson, Josh Manson, Artturi Lehkonen,...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Hughes sets Canucks record for points by defenseman in win against Kraken

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists to break the Vancouver Canucks' 35-year-old single-season record for points by a defenseman in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Hughes has 66 points (eight goals, 58 assists) in 74 games, three more than...
NHL
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Rally Not Enough

Canucks build three-goal lead after one period. Kraken strike back with two scores to tighten game, but falter late for 5-2 final. Canucks start fast, scoring twice in first four minutes against Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, and add a goal late to go up 3-0 at first intermission. When Dallas and Vegas went into overtime Tuesday, the point earned by the Stars mathematically eliminated Vancouver by early second period here.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL
NHL

Bruins hold off Panthers, increase wild card lead

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins extended their lead for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, defeating the Florida Panthers 4-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday. Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK - Isles 4, Caps 1

Captain Fantastic - The best part of Tuesday night's home ice regular season finale between the Caps and the New York Islanders took place prior to the game's opening puck drop, when the Capitals celebrated the achievements of captain Alex Ovechkin with a short ceremony and a brief but stirring video.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Penguins 1

PITTSBURGH, PA - Home ice: Secured. The Edmonton Oilers will officially open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on home ice at Rogers Place after dumping the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in their regular-season road finale. Connor McDavid had another one of his incredible performances, scoring...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Matthews scores 60th goal of season for Maple Leafs

Forward gets two against Red Wings to become first U.S.-born player to reach mark. Auston Matthews goes bar down, making him the 1st Maple Leafs player to reach 60 goals in a season and the 1st in the NHL in a decade. 00:54 •. Auston Matthews became the first United...
NHL
NHL

Sens win fourth straight on Batherson OT winner

The Ottawa Senators made it four straight wins as they beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stützle (2), Drake Batherson (2) and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators (32-41-7) as Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. New Jersey (27-44-9) had goals from Nolan Foote (2), Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich as Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots.
NHL
NHL

Wild denied sixth straight win with loss to Coyotes

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild remained tied for second place in the Central Division when their five-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno each had a goal and an assist for...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Vegas Falls to Dallas, 3-2, in Shootout

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) lost to the Dallas Stars (45-30-5), 3-2, in a shootout on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. With 48 seconds left in the first period, William Carrier's pass deflected off a Dallas stick and went in to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Jason Robertson tied the game for the Stars at 13:31 of the second but Chandler Stephenson's power-play goal with three seconds left send the Golden Knights into the third ahead by a goal. Robertson's 40th goal of the season brought the game back to level less than four minutes into the final frame and the game went into the extra session. After a scoreless overtime, Miro Heiskanen scored the only goal of the shootout in Round 7 to lift Dallas to the win.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

The Wrap: Four-Goal Third Period Powers Arizona to Win Over Wild

The Arizona Coyotes rode a four-goal third period to a comeback win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night (April 26) at Xcel Energy Center. Hopkins, Minn. native Travis Boyd scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period while the top defensemen pairing of Shayne Gostisbehere (0-3-3) and Anton Stralman (1-1-2) contributed multi-point games. Jack McBain also tallied his first career NHL goal.
NHL

