NHL Buzz: Raanta leaves Hurricanes victory with injury

OTTAWA -- Drake Batherson scored 3:17 into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "Pucks just kept coming to him and he got more and more confident as he got the puck," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. "He was off nine weeks (high ankle sprain) and then he got sick and he lost 10 pounds and just hasn't been himself, even at practice. He's just starting to get back going again and getting in a rhythm, and today, offensively, he was great."

NEWARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO